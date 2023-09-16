Watch: Drones used by security forces to locate hideouts of terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag

Footage from the ongoing counter-terrorist operation in the Gadole forest of Anantnag district's Kokernag, south Kashmir, on Saturday, showed how drones were trying `to capture live locations of terrorists while security forces shelled their hideouts. The operation – ‘Operation Garol’ – was intensified following an attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists that claimed the lives of four security personnel. Security forces have employed high-tech equipment in the counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

New video footage showed the utilisation of drones for surveillance and various operational tasks. The operation has been continuing for four consecutive days now.

Lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi, army commander of the Northern Command, on Saturday, visited the Kokernag forest area and reviewed the ongoing operations. He also received briefings on the operations employing advanced surveillance equipment and precision firepower, the Northern Command said.

Anantnag encounter loss

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat, and a soldier involved in the counter-terrorism operation lost their lives during the encounter with terrorists in Anantnag on Wednesday.

3 Pakistani terrorists gunned down: Army

In another encounter, security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, eliminating three terrorists. While two bodies were recovered, retrieval of the third body was hindered by firing from a nearby Pakistani post, the Army's Chinar Corps said on Saturday.

ALSO READ: ‘Firing from Pakistani post…’: Indian Army on third terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter

Brigadier PMS Dhillon, commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade, providing details of the operation, said: “Based on specific inputs, in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today. 3 terrorists tried to infiltrate and were engaged by alert troops. 2 terrorists were eliminated and their bodies recovered, the third terrorist was killed but the retrieval of the body was interfered with by firing by the Pak post in the vicinity, on LoC. Search operations are underway.”