Watch: Expected 6, got only 4 golgappas, Vadodara woman stages bizarre protest on road

A woman's pursuit for two more golgappas led her to stage a sit-in protest in the middle of the road in Gujarat's Vadodara. The bizarre incident caught many eyeballs on Friday as a video of the woman's meltdown went viral on social media. When the passers-by requested her to move, she refused to leave unless her demand for “two more puris” was met.(Instagram/@TheAnuragTyagi)

A golgappa is a wheat snack and popular street food choice enjoyed by many Indians. According to multiple videos going viral, the woman was expecting six golgappas when she paid ₹20 to the vendor. To her disappointment, she received only four.

The woman, who had visited a famous joint in the city to savour on the snack, quickly turned angry and disappointed, took to the street and staged a sit-in protest. When the passers-by requested her to move, she refused, saying she won't move unless her demand for “two more puris” was met.

The following snippet was sourced from a local X channel, JanChowk, which showed visuals of the bizarre incident.

“Woman sat on protest after being fed 4 golgappas instead of 6,” the post read. When the police arrived to tackle the situation the woman broke into tears and insisted that the official ask the vendor to give her fair share of golgappas.

The incident took place in Vadodara's Surasagar area, during peak traffic hours. Visuals also showed commuters turning heads to see what was the haphazard all about.

Lots of people who gathered around her, filmed the unusual commotion.

The woman was heard demanding “justice” from the street vendor. She also accused him of cheating her.

Nearly two years ago, a long wait for this savoury snack led to a stabbing incident in Noida. A 30-year-old street vendor was allegedly stabbed with a knife by a man, HT reported earlier.

This happened in October 2023, when a man in Noida's Baraula refused to wait in the queue and demanded to be served first. Infuriated by the long wait, he took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the vendor in the abdomen.