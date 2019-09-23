Watch | Howdy Modi: Trump says India never had better friend in White House

india

Addressing the Howdy Modi event in Houston, Texas, President of the United States of America, Donald Trump said that India never had a better friend in the White House. Trump was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his friend and ‘a friend of India’. Both the world leaders showered praises on each other.

