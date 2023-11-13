Watch | Huge crowd gathers at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board train ahead of Chhath

A massive crowd gathered at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Monday to board the train for Raxaul, Bihar ahead of the Chhath Puja celebrations. In a video posted by news agency PTI, the people were seen thronging the station even before the train arrived. Passengers gather to board a train to reach their hometowns for Chhath Puja festival.(HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)

Similar scenes were witnessed at the Surat railway station on Saturday. A stampede-like situation at the station resulted in the death of one person earlier.

Arrangements made by railways ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations

The East Coast Railway earlier said that it would run a special train between Puri in Odisha and Patna in view of the festive rush ahead of Chhath Puja.

According to an official of the East Central Railways, special trains would continue to ply till the end of November. “Additional coaches may be attached with the regular trains to ensure travel for those on the waiting list. Bihar bound special trains are expected to make about 2000 rounds to cater to the rush of passengers,” the ECR officer told HT earlier.

READ | Special train between Puri and Patna to handle rush ahead of Chhath Puja

The Western Railways officials said they had made the arrangements for running special trains from Surat and Udhna in Gujarat in view of the festive season. Railways also said that personnel from the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force have been deployed for security and crowd management.

The Western Railways has scheduled 400 trips for 46 pairs of special trains to different destinations. Among them, 27 pairs either start from or pass through Surat and Udhna railway stations, a statement said.

Chhath Puja, also known as Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Surya Shashti, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath, is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. Women observe a strict fast during Chhath, seeking the well-being, prosperity, and progress of their families. The ritual includes offering Arghya to both Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. This festival holds significance in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With agencies' inputs)