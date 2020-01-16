Watch: Indian army rescues civilian half buried under snow in Kashmir

india

The Indian Army’s XV Corps unit on Wednesday shared a video of how they rescued a civilian trapped under snow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

In the video, the soldiers can be seen hurriedly digging snow so as to rescue Tariq Iqbal of Lacchipura village, who was hit by a snow slide and was half buried in it on Tuesday. In a tweet, the unit expressed how they were relieved to find Iqbal alive and rejoiced when he responded.

“HumsayaHainHum. Jawans dig at frantic pace in search of Tariq Iqbal. Excited when he is found. Relieved when he has a pulse. Rejoice when he responds. Today Tariq walked back home from the hospital. Wishing Tariq all the happiness,” the Chinar Corps tweeted.

Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, both residents of Lacchipura were on the road from Lachhipura to Bijhama village early Tuesday when they were hit by a snow slide and were soon extricated by the Indian Army. After the search that went on for 20 minutes, Iqbal was stabilised and evacuated to Baramulla, Chinar Corps had said in an earlier tweeted. Zahoor Ahmed Khan was discharged after examination.

#AwamAurJawan#IndianArmy extricated two civilians Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, residents of #Lacchipura after they being hit by snow slide. Provided medical aid and evacuated to hospital for specialised medical care.



We pray for their faster recovery. pic.twitter.com/9JVxknMSm7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 14, 2020

The incident occurred approximately 200 metres from the post of Lacchipura company operating base and the guard commander who was taking rounds saw the civilians and immediately alerted the Quick Reaction Team, officials said.

With PTI inputs