Watch: PM Modi addresses Mann Ki Baat

PM had invited people to share “inspiring anecdotes” of collective efforts which brought about positive changes in other’s lives for the 77th episode of the programme.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 11:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am.

PM had invited people to share "inspiring anecdotes" of collective efforts which brought about positive changes in other's lives for the 77th episode of the programme.

On July 11, he tweeted, “I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!”

“Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat,” tweeted PM Modi on Saturday.

Watch: PM Modi addresses Mann Ki Baat

 

