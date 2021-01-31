Watch live: PM Narendra Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Watch live here
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Watch live here
Amit Shah to virtually address Bengal rally while BJP placates Matuas
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:43 AM IST
- Senior BJP leaders had been busy placating the Matuas, who were upset with the cancellation of Union minister Amit Shah's Bengal rally on Saturday.
'India was shocked to see insult of Tricolour on Republic Day': PM Modi
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The violence at Red Fort took place during a tractor rally being carried our by farmers protesting against three farm laws passed by Parliament.
SoPs for cinema halls and theatres to operate at 100% capacity released
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:21 AM IST
- Staggered show timings and physical distancing of minimum 6 feet in common areas are among the SOPs announced on Sunday for operation of cinema halls and theatres at 100% capacity.
PM Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann ki Baat: Top quotes
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:45 AM IST
- This episode of Mann ki Baat also comes after violence in the national capital on Republic Day when clashes broke out between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police after the farmers' tractors rally did not go as planned.
India's Covid vaccination programme will be an example for world, says PM Modi
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:17 PM IST
“India is conducting the biggest vaccination programme in the world and is also the fastest country to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses to citizens,” the Prime Minister said in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address of the year.
Mann Ki Baat Highlights| FASTag implementation saved ₹21000 crore
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:53 AM IST
The first programme of the year comes a day before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to release the union budget 2021.
India fastest to inoculate 3 million people, over 9 lakh vaccinated in 2 days
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16. In 10 days (till January 26), it had given vaccine shots to more than two million people.
ATM withdrawal, gas cylinder prices: Changes expected from Feb 1
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. Many sectors have talked about their wishlist; PM Modi has said it will be continuation of the string of economic packages announced in past months.
Tamil Nadu assembly election: BJP focuses on central schemes to make a mark
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi/chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:44 AM IST
- The BJP hopes that building its campaign around the Central scheme will allow it to beat any incumbency against ally AIADMK apart from earning goodwill in a state, where it has remained a fringe political player.
Andaman and Nicobar: No new Covid-19 case for fifth day in a row
PTI, Port Blair
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:38 AM IST
The union territory now has only four active Covid-19 cases, a health department official said on Sunday.
Digital ticket booking, 100% capacity: Govt issues revised SOPs for cinema halls
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:09 AM IST
The multiplexes have been suggested to keep longer intermissions to avoid overcrowding in the common areas, lobbies and washrooms during the period.
13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million
By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:12 AM IST
India has made remarkable strides in controlling the spread of the disease and related fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue last week.
Kafeel Khan, 80 others included in list of history-sheeters in UP's Gorakhpur
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:25 AM IST
On September 1, 2020, the Allahabad High Court had quashed Khan's detention under the NSA and ordered his immediate release, saying his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) didn't promote hatred or violence.
Rhino kills forest department staff in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park
By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:57 AM IST
- In a similar incident in March, 2020, Bikudar Bora, a game watcher, and Anil Kalita, a gardener, were patrolling in the Kohora range when they were suddenly attacked by a rhino. Bora died.
