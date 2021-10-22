Home / India News / Watch LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation
india news

Watch LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation

PM Modi's address to the nation is being streamed live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s official channel on YouTube. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10am on Friday, October 22, his office early said this morning. The Prime Minister's address came a day after India hit a historic milestone by administering the billionth shot of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine.

Congratulating the spirit of 130-crore Indians for making the 100-crore-vaccines achievement possible, the Prime Minister had thanked all the health workers, medical professionals, and citizens who collectively contributed towards this incredible feat.

Modi's address to nation: Follow live updates

Modi's address is expected to be directed at India's cumulative vaccination coverage and its efforts to push back the Covid-19 menace. The address will be telecast on all channels of Doordarshan and will be available on the Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s official channel on YouTube.

Watch PM Modi's address to the nation live:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm modi prime minister's office covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 update coronavirus updates + 5 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out