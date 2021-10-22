Watch LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10am on Friday, October 22, his office early said this morning. The Prime Minister's address came a day after India hit a historic milestone by administering the billionth shot of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine.

Congratulating the spirit of 130-crore Indians for making the 100-crore-vaccines achievement possible, the Prime Minister had thanked all the health workers, medical professionals, and citizens who collectively contributed towards this incredible feat.

Modi's address is expected to be directed at India's cumulative vaccination coverage and its efforts to push back the Covid-19 menace. The address will be telecast on all channels of Doordarshan and will be available on the Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s official channel on YouTube.

