Watch: Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde stops convoy, helps injured biker

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stopped his convoy to make way for an injured biker. He also got out of his car and helped the locals transport the injured person to the hospital. In a video, an injured man is seen being carried by two men followed by Eknath Shinde signaling his convoy to make way for them. (X/@ANI)

The video of the incident went viral. The visuals show the injured man being carried by two men. Eknath Shinde then signalled his convoy to make way for them.

Shinde, surrounded by several security personnel, got out of his vehicle to help the injured biker. The injured man was then seen being carried into a car, supposedly to be taken to a hospital.

Republic Day celebration

Eknath Shinde participated in the celebrations of the 76th Republic Day today. Earlier in the day, he participated at an event in Saket Police Ground in Thane.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said, “As the country celebrates its 76th #RepublicDay our state and Thane district are also progressing rapidly. Many changes are taking place in the district and road, railway and metro networks are being built. Our Thane district is at the forefront in all sectors like agriculture, industry, services, and employment.”

Later in the day, Eknath Shinde joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate the North Channel Bridge ‍which connects the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and the Worli-Bandra Sea Bridge.

Along with them, several dignitaries such as Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban Ashish Shelar, Joint Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashwini Bhide, and senior officials of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation were also present.