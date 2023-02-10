Home / India News / Watch: Manoj Jha's story of a king, parrot, 'Haan' bank in Parliament goes viral

Published on Feb 10, 2023 07:44 AM IST

RJD MP Manoj Jha told the Rajya Sabha a story of a king and his many parrots out of which his favourite parrot became suddenly sick.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said this is an ancient story of a king, his favourite parrot and the parrot's brother.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

A recent Parliament speech of RJD MP Manoj Jha is going viral in which he tells a story of a king, the king's many parrots one of which suddenly becomes sick. The story was part of the Rajya Sabha MP's remarks made in the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"There was mention of corruption (in the President's speech). I decided to not refer to the issue. But then suddenly I saw you (Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar) and I remembered a story," Manoj Jha started. Chairman Dhankhar interrupted and asked to clarify why the MP remembered corruption as he saw Dhankhar. "No, no, I remembered the king," the RJD MP said.

"The king had a penchant for parrots. But suddenly he started liking one certain parrot who was of 'gautami' nature. Every other parrot had a steel or silver bowl but this parrot had a gold bowl. The king used to take advice from this parrot. One day, some input about that parrot came from the neighbours. And then the parrot became sick. The king also stopped eating," Manoj Jha said.

"This parrot had another brother who was of 'vinodi' nature. There was a company called 'phool' and a bank called 'Haan'. This brother gave 48,000 crore from Haan Bank and gave it to the Cayman Islands in 1,303 crore. This is an ancient story. Now the story of the king and the parrot has not yet ended. Picture abhi baaki hai," Jha said.

The ongoing session of Parliament witnessed several disruptions and ruckus over the Adani issue as the opposition is demanding a court-monitored probe or a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the allegations of massive stock manipulation levelled against the Adani Group.

parliament adani group
