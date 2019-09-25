Watch | Metro Matters: Delhi Transport Minister on ‘odd and even’ of road rationing

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:52 IST

In this episode of Metro Matters, a weekly show on everything that matters to Delhi, Hindustan Times metro editor Shivani Singh speaks to Delhi’s transport and environment minister Kailash Gahlot about the AAP government’s decision to reintroduce for the third time ‘the odd and even’ road space rationing between November 4 and 15. Gahlot says that two-wheeler riders will be exempt from the drive because the public transport is still not adequate to take the extra load of passengers. Also even as critics question the efficacy of this arrangement in bringing down pollution levels, Gahlot says he is hopeful that the city’s air will be cleaner after Odd-Even 3.0.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 10:52 IST