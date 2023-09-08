News / India News / WATCH | MS Dhoni and Donald Trump's surprise golf face-off: ‘Thala fever in USA’

WATCH | MS Dhoni and Donald Trump's surprise golf face-off: ‘Thala fever in USA’

ByHT News Desk
Sep 08, 2023 10:29 AM IST

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former US President Donald Trump played golf together in an unexpected meeting.

In an unexpected meeting of two prominent figures from vastly different worlds, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former United States President Donald Trump came together for a friendly round of golf. The rendezvous reportedly occurred at the invitation of the former US President.

MS Dhoni with former US President Donald Trump.

Photographs of the duo in their golfing attire, with Dhoni's trademark long hair and Trump's familiar red MAGA cap, circulated widely on social media. A video shared on social media showed Dhoni playing golf with Trump.

The unlikely pairing of Dhoni, known for his calm demeanour on the cricket field, and Trump, who has been a polarizing figure in American politics, left the social media buzzing.

“Former US President Donald Trump hosted a Golf game for MS Dhoni. - Thala fever in USA....!!!” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing the video of the duo playing golf.

“The Craze of MS Dhoni is Unreal, The GOAT,” another user wrote.

The photograph surfaced a day after Dhoni was seen attending the US Open 2023 quarter-final game between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. The camera caught Dhoni in the stands during a break, when Alcaraz was drinking fluids and getting ready for resumption. The broadcasters also focused on Dhoni, who could be seen chatting with two friends and also sharing a laugh."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

