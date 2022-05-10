Watch: Narrow escape for fishermen in Odisha as boat capsizes

A group of fishermen had a narrow escape after their boat capsized in the turbulent sea at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday. Odisha is bracing for severe cyclone Asani which neared the east coast, packing gale-force winds up to 105 kmph, amid indications of gradual weakening on Tuesday.

In a video posted by news agency ANI on Twitter, the fishermen can be seen falling off a boat. They, however, managed to swim to the shore. There has been no loss of lives reported.

#WATCH | Odisha: A group of fishermen had a narrow escape, as their boat capsized in the turbulent sea at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Ganjam district. All the fishermen managed to swim to the shore, and no loss of lives reported. #CycloneAsani pic.twitter.com/ZH3ryOlHvR — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone, which was moving at a speed of 25 kmph on Monday, has slowed down to 5 kmph as it lies centred around 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

"The severe cyclonic storm has already started losing steam and it will further weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours as it nears the coast and makes the recurve," news agency PTI quoted Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas as saying.

He added that the gale-force wind speed will decline to 80-90 kmph by Tuesday night and to 60-70 kmph by Wednesday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON