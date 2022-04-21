Home / India News / Watch: On 400th Parkash Purab, fireworks adorn Amritsar's Golden Temple
Watch: On 400th Parkash Purab, fireworks adorn Amritsar's Golden Temple

  • A two-day programme on April 20 and April 21 - has been organised by the government of India in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.
Fireworks adorn around Golden Temple on 400th Parkash Purab (ANI)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 09:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Massive fireworks adorned the skies around the Golden Temple in Amritsar in Punjab on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday. The Golden Temple has been lit up, while fireworks in different vibrant colours burst into the sky.

Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort in Delhi at around 9:15 pm. According to a government release, he is set to release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

Also read: Snipers, dogs and drones: Multi-layered security for Parkash Purab celebrations at Red Fort

A two-day programme on April 20 and April 21 - has been organised by the government of India in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. The programme is focused on “highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history,” read a government release.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti or Parkash Purab is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh community. It is celebrated to mark the birth of the ninth Guru of Sikhism - Guru Tegh Bahadur. He is regarded as the ‘saviour guru’ and is considered to be an honourable scholar and a poet. This year marks the 400th birthday of the Sikh guru.

    HT News Desk

parkash purb golden temple
