Watch | PM Modi’s visit to the US - the key issues on the agenda| WorldView

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:51 IST

In this edition of Worldview, former ambassador Rajiv Bhatia, a distinguished fellow with Gateway House, a leading think tank on foreign policy issues, helps decode the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current visit to the United States of America. Did Kashmir issue overshadow key meetings in New York, and what will PM Modi focus on in his speech to the UN General Assembly? Watch the full video to find out.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 10:51 IST