Watch: Prashant Kishor explains why he won't work with Congress

In what could be termed as an embarrassment for the Congress, election strategist Prashant Kishor said he will not work with the grand-old party as it has spoiled his track record.

During his Jan Suraj Yatra from the residence of late RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in Vaishali, Bihar, on Monday, Kishor recalled his stints with several political parties and helped them win 10 elections but lost only one poll and that is with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

“From 2011-2021, I was associated with 11 elections and lost only one election that is with the Congress in UP. Since then, I have decided that I will not work with them (Congress) as they have spoiled my track record,” Kishor is seen saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | From 2011-2021, I was associated with 11 elections and lost only one election that is with Congress in UP. Since then, I've decided that I will not work with them (Congress) as they have spoiled my track record: Poll strategist, Prashant Kishor in Vaishali, Bihar (30.05) pic.twitter.com/rQcoY1pZgq — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Kishor recently launched the ‘Jan Suraaj’ platform for like-minded people to bring about a transformation in Bihar’s current order.

Describing the downswing in the political journey of his home state, Kishor had earlier said 23 years journey (from 1967 to 1990) was a phase of political instability. “Bihar saw more than 20 governments during that period,” he said.

Kishor, who came to the limelight for his strategic support to Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) return to power in 2014 with a stunning majority, had hit out at both chief minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, saying that the state left much to be desired despite the claims of good governance and social reforms by different parties.

Kishor had declined the Congress's offer to join the party and evolve its poll strategy and said more than him, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems by carrying out transformational reforms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON