Watch: Rahul Gandhi goes through manifesto feedback, calls up people from car

Rahul Gandhi recently asked people to share their feedback on the manifesto of the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The party on Thursday shared a video of the Congress leader going through the suggestions that he received as he was travelling. Rahul Gandhi said he would like to speak to a few people as he went through the feedback -- over 10,000 emails and 2 lakh comments on all social media platforms. The Congress on Thursday released a video of Rahul Gandhi going through the feedback of Congress's election manifesto.

Congress released its election manifesto titled 'Nyay Patra' on April 5 with promises including a legal guarantee of MSP, ₹1 lakh per year to every poor family, caste census, restoration of full statehood to J&K, abolition of Agnipath scheme, 50% job quota for women, legal recognition to LGBTQIA+ etc.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the feedback, Rahul Gandhi said many emails were on Agnipath, supporting the Congress's poll promise. One asked Rahul Gandhi to make 'job versus bond' as an election slogan of the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi called up one Madhuri who wrote a long email on taxes. "Is there any specific suggestion you have on taxes?" Rahul Gandhi asked Madhuri. Madhuri raised the issue of banking and education costs. Rahul Gandhi asked Madhuri about her family and got to know that her son, a class 12 student, was interested in AI engineering. "I have an exciting Zoom interaction over AI. I will see if we can invite him to the interaction," Rahul Gandhi said.

Replying to another feedback which expressed concerns over giving free money to the youth, Rahul Gandhi said, "No, we are not giving free money to the youth. We will give them an apprenticeship against which they will get ₹1 lakh in a year. In a way, it will be a training also."

"India must understand that jobless growth won't benefit the country. The main difference between the BJP and the Congress is we are talking about growth with jobs while they are talking about growth with unemployment," Rahul Gandhi said as he appealed for more feedback.