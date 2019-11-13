Watch | Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:17 IST

The Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of 17 rebel Karnataka MLAs but allowed them to contest the by-polls on December 5. SC held that the Speaker is not empowered to disqualify MLA under Schedule 10 till term end. The disqualified MLAs can hold public office if elected in by-polls.

A three-judge bench of the top court, comprising justices NV Ramana, Sanjeev Khanna and Krishna Murari heard the pleas of the Karnataka lawmakers. “We are upholding the order of the Speaker [on disqualification],” said the bench.