WATCH: Shattered windows, bullet holes on CISF bus after Jammu terror attack

Just two days before prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle was attacked by terrorists near Sunjwan area on Friday. The CISF search party was fired upon by terrorists hiding inside a house, a senior police official said. The incident happened around 3:45 am, the police said.

Bullet holes can be seen all over the vehicle in a video shared by news agency ANI.

The windshield of the vehicle is cracked and a large bullet hole can be seen, while other windows are completely shattered. Shards of glass and bullets can be seen on the floor inside the CISF vehicle, while some personal belongings are also left behind.

Two days ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Jammu visit on April 24, CISF vehicle carrying 15 personnel was attacked by terrorists near the Sunjwan area, earlier today

Acting on intelligence input, the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a paramilitary force launched a search op in Jalalabad area close to Sunjuwan military station.

An encounter broke out subsequently. "In the ensuing gun battle a jawan of the CISF, ASI SP Patel, was killed and six others were injured," a police official said.

In other visuals shared by ANI last respects were being paid to SP Patel in a wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu.

J&K | Last respects being paid to CISF ASI SP Patel during the wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu



He lost his life in the line of duty earlier today in an encounter that broke after an attack on a bus carrying CISF personnel for morning duty in Jammu's Sunjwan pic.twitter.com/FV5V13eCs5 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Two terrorists linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were neutralised in the operation. One had a suicidal vest and planned a 'fidayeen' attack in the city, officials said.

The prime minister is expected to visit Jammu on Sunday for a rally at Palli village in Samba, which is less than 25 km from the place of encounter.

The administration has suspended internet services in the area.

ADGP Mukesh Singh said that the terrorists had plans to carry out a major terror attack but their sinister designs were foiled. He also said the guerilla warfare tactics of the terrorists and arms used by them indicated them to be foreigners.

(Reporter inputs by Ravi Khajuria)

