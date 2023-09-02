WATCH: The moment Aditya-L1 solar probe lifts off from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched its ambitious mission Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya-L1, India's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota.(PTI)

The spacecraft onboard a PSLV rocket successfully got separated and would be proceeding on its journey towards the Sun, the space agency has said.

Soon after the spacecraft lifts off from Sriharikota, the crowd gathered started chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Meanwhile, leaders across the party lines congratulated and hailed the ISRO team for their tireless efforts with PM Modi saying that these efforts will develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity.

The space agency has said that the launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully and the vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit.

Aditya-L1, weighing about 1,480.7 kg, is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and is expected to travel for about 125 days to reach the Halo orbit around the Lagrangian Point L1, which is considered closest to the star.

Meanwhile, ISRO has confirmed that Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor approach it any closer and will study its outer atmosphere.

Named after the Hindi word for the sun, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to travel about 1.5 million km over four months to study coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), dynamics of solar atmosphere and temperature anisotropy.

The spacecraft will travel to a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft, called as Lagrange Points, named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange.

Upon arrival at the L1, another manoeuvre will bind Aditya-L1 to an orbit around the point, which is a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun.

The spacecraft will spend its whole mission life of five years orbiting around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit in a plane roughly perpendicular to the line joining the Earth and the Sun, ISRO said.

