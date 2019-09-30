Watch | What explains the Indian economic slowdown, and what lies ahead

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:20 IST

India’s GDP growth slowed to 5% in the first quarter of the fiscal year. There are reports of a dip in consumption across sectors. The government has taken corrective measures in recent weeks, including the radical step of slashing corporate taxes. To understand the roots of the crisis, the impact of the government’s moves, and also the state of Indian agriculture, manufacturing and get a sense of the employment situation, economist and former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Shamika Ravi, joins this edition of The Big Picture.

