Water is being stolen with Delhi govt's permission, says state BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP President, stated in a press conference that water meant for the city was being stolen with the Delhi government's permission. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

He also stated that with the monsoon arriving soon, the Delhi government will have to be held accountable for the flooding that takes place because it has not cleaned drains.

He also said that he was not afraid of any case filed against him, since these were all facts. He said that the Delhi Jal Board, their officers, their chairman and the Delhi government were all involved in creating the water crisis.

He also questioned why the Delhi government was incapable of handling the crisis with the power it had and accused it of abusing power for stealing, corruption and bribery.

He invited the Delhi government to respond to him and give answers for its inaction.

Sachdeva also mentioned in the press conference that the water treatment plants promised by the government had still not been provided and claimed that the Jal Board had a loss of 80,000 crore rupees because of the corruption of the government.

His comments come amidst a fight between the Delhi and Haryana government over the release of water, with the Lt Governor of Delhi and the Surpreme Court involved. The Lt Governor of Delhi has also pointed to the AAP government's ‘mismanagement’ as a cause of the water crisis.

However, according to PWD Minister Atishi, the water crisis has been caused by the Haryana government withholding water to the national capital and violating the water sharing agreement between the two states.