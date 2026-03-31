Parts of Karnataka are likely to face drinking water shortages this summer, with several regions already under stress, according to a report by the State Level Weather Watch Committee. Water shortage to affect parts of Karnataka in summer: Report

The report estimates that 207 taluks could experience water scarcity in the coming months, while 60 taluks are already affected. At the village level, 2,258 gram panchayats have been identified as vulnerable, including 212 that are currently facing severe shortages.

The impact is concentrated in certain districts, said the report. Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru account for the highest number of affected taluks. At the gram panchayat level, Kalaburagi has the largest number of affected local bodies, followed by Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Mandya and Belagavi. “Authorities have begun mitigation efforts, deploying four government tankers and 56 private tankers to supply water in affected areas. In addition, 270 private borewells have been pressed into service, providing water to 246 villages,” said an official in the know of the development.

Officials warned that conditions may worsen as temperatures are expected to remain above normal between March and May. North-interior Karnataka and parts of the south, including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban, are likely to see three to six days of heatwave conditions.

Weather patterns later in the year could add to the strain. According to the report, El Niño conditions are expected to develop between June and September, with a 62% likelihood of persisting through the end of 2026. The state is also at risk of prolonged dry spells during the monsoon months of July and August, particularly in the Krishna and Cauvery river basins, which could lead to below-normal rainfall.

Recent weather-related incidents have already caused damage. Between March 15 and 23, five people died in lightning strikes across Bidar, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur and Vijayanagar districts. One death was reported due to a house or wall collapse in Belagavi district.

The same period saw the loss of 16 large animals and 116 smaller animals across several districts.

Crop damage was recorded over 1,700.33 hectares, affecting crops such as jaggery, wheat, sugarcane and paddy in districts including Bagalkot, Ballari, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar and Chitradurga.

Experts warned that reduced rainfall and high temperatures could lower agricultural output, increasing pressure on farmers. Water scarcity may also drive wildlife closer to human settlements, while prolonged heat and shortages could contribute to a rise in waterborne diseases.