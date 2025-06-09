Kolkata Police has arrested Wazahat Khan, a key complainant against influencer Sharmishta Panoli, on Monday. As per reports, the man was arrested in relation to the hate speech case. Wazahat Khan, a key complainant against influencer Sharmistha Panoli, was arrested by Kolkata Police (Kolkata Police )

As per Kolkata Police, Khan was arrested from Amherst Street PS area in connection with a case registered against him at Golf Green Police Station.

“He has been booked under BNS Sections 196(1)(a)/299/352/353(1)(c) for allegedly spreading hatred on social media and hurting religious sentiments,” news agency ANI stated.

Who is Wazahat Khan?

Wazahat Khan was one of the key complainants in the case against law student and influencer Sharmishta Panoli

Khan, who had allegedly been on the run since June 1, was arrested by Kolkata Police after a series of raids and ignored summons.

In his complaint, Khan accused Panoli of hurting religious sentiments after her post on Operation Sindoor. In the now-deleted video, Panoli was heard using abusive language and made communal remarks against Muslim Bollywood stars for their silence on the military operation against Pakistan.

After Panoli's arrest, Wazahat khan's father told media reporters that he had not returned home and that the family had been receiving threat calls for "ruining Panoli's life"

In the cases filed against Khan, the man has been accused of using derogatory, inflammatory, and sexually explicit language targeting Hindu deities, traditions, and the community.