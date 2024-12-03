New Delhi, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Tuesday accused the Delhi and West Bengal governments of failing to implement crucial women's safety measures despite central funding and support. WCD min criticises Delhi, Bengal govts over non-implementation women empowerment schemes

Addressing the media, she alleged that the Delhi government had not paid the staff of One-Stop Centres established under the Nirbhaya Fund to assist women in distress.

The Delhi High Court last month asked the Delhi government's revenue department to take steps to streamline and pay outstanding salaries of the staff working at the OSCs and take action against delinquent officials.

"The Centre has consistently supported states through initiatives like the Nirbhaya Fund, but it is disappointing to see delays in implementation at the state level," the minister said.

Devi also criticised the West Bengal government for not operationalising Fast Track Special Courts to expedite cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to women's safety, she noted the success of 802 OSCs nationwide which have supported over 10 lakh women, and 752 FTSCs, which have resolved 2.66 lakh cases.

Highlighting the central government's focus on women-led development, Annapurna Devi pointed to an increase in the Gender Budget from ₹97,000 crore in 2013-14 to over ₹3 lakh crore in 2024-25.

She emphasized landmark initiatives such as the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which reserves 33 per cent of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

"Empowerment of women is central to our vision of a self-reliant India," the minister said, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief that the nation's progress depends on empowering its women.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur echoed Devi's sentiments, celebrating India's progress on gender equality.

She highlighted the steady rise of women in public life, including a record 74 women elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Thakur also outlined the government's achievements in improving women's education, health and economic participation. Initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao have boosted the national birth ratio from 918 girls per 1,000 boys in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24.

Programmes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have provided housing to over 4 crore women, and schemes like the Stand Up India and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have supported millions of women entrepreneurs, she said.

"India's women are excelling across all fields, from politics and sports to science and business," Thakur said. "Women-led growth is not only reshaping India's social and economic landscape but is also the foundation of a developed and self-reliant nation."

Both ministers underscored the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring dignity, safety and self-reliance for women, positioning them as central to India's developmental journey.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.