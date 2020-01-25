e-paper
We are grateful to Election Commission: PM Narendra Modi tweets on National Voters’ Day

PM Narendra Modi tweet comes in just ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in Delhi, where his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to do better, on February 8.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:10 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On National Voters’ Day, PM Modi tweets his gratitude to EC
On National Voters’ Day, PM Modi tweets his gratitude to EC(PTI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Indians on the tenth National Voters’ Day as he praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for making the electoral process “more vibrant and participative”.

“We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

“May this day inspire us to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes our democracy stronger,” he said.

Modi tweet comes in just ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in Delhi, where his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to do better, on February 8.

The BJP is facing an uphill task in the national capital where it could win only three seats in the last assembly polls in 2015 with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scoring a landslide victory with 67 seats.

The votes will be counted on February 11.

The election watchdog celebrates January 25 every year as the National Voters’ Day to spread awareness among citizens about the effective participation in the electoral process and encourage young voters to take part.

The Election Commission came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

