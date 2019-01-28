‘We are the big brother,’ says Shiv Sena on alliance with BJP

The Shiv Sena today insisted that it is the senior partner in the alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra and will always remain so.

“We are the big brother in Maharashtra, we were the big brother and will stay the big brother,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said after a party meeting in Mumbai, according to ANI.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after party meeting in Mumbai: We are the big brother in Maharashtra, we were the big brother and will stay the big brother. pic.twitter.com/xnjddcv3rz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

But when it comes to numbers, the BJP is ahead with 121 members in the 289-member legislative assembly against the Shiv Sena’s 63.

In the Lok Sabha, 18 Shiv Sena MPs were elected from Maharashtra out of 48 seats while the BJP won in 23 seats.

The alliance between the two parties has come under strain in the wake of the Shiv Sena’s unsparing criticism of the BJP over a range of issues.

Earlier his month, BJP president Amit Shah in a veiled warning to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that if no alliance happens for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP would crush its ex-allies like its opponents

Shah’s warning drew a prompt response from the Shiv Sena which threatened to ‘bury the BJP.’

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 15:22 IST