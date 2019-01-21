‘We believe in democracy,’ says Mamata Banerjee after letting Amit Shah’s chopper land in Malda

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday her government gave the permission to BJP president Amit Shah, who will address a rally in Malda on Tuesday, to use a helipad in the town as they believe in democracy.

The district administration in Malda allowed Shah to use the helipad after refusing to let his helicopter to land there citing safety issues, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Shah, who was recently treated for swine flu, is scheduled to address a public rally with Bharatiya Janata Party workers from north Bengal on Tuesday in Malda.

“The permission has been given but there are security issues. Police had said (Amit Shah’s) chopper should land at some other place. I also change my chopper’s landing on police request,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We granted permission for meeting as we believe in democracy. They (BJP) are distorting information and misleading people,” she said.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier accused Banerjee of “abusing her power” to block Shah’s helicopter from landing in Malda and using “falsehood” to deny permission.

“At same helipad, Mamata ji’s helicopter landed a few days ago. Some journalists went there, I have pictures, it is neat & clean. Helicopters are landing and can land. Based on baseless falsehood, by abuse of government power, the helicopter of Amit Shah ji had been denied permission,” Prasad said, according to ANI.

The district administration of Malda had earlier said the permission to land a helicopter on the ground opposite the Hotel Golden Park, where the aircraft of chief minister Banerjee also lands, will not be possible as the airport was being renovated and that construction material was lying on the runway.

“Moreover, the temporary helipad is not maintained properly due to this ongoing construction work. In this situation, Malda Airport is not suitable for safe landing of helicopters. Hence, granting of permission [for Amit Shah’s chopper] is not possible,” the letter on January 18 said.

The local unit of the BJP, however, pointed out that it already being used by the state government.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are already at loggerheads over the opposition party’s planned rath yatras in the state.

The Supreme Court allowed the BJP to hold the rallies across the state even as it denied permission to the party to hold rath yatras after the Mamata Banerjee-led government raised objections citing law and order issues.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:49 IST