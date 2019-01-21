After saying no, West Bengal govt allows Amit Shah’s chopper to land in Malda

The West Bengal government has given permission to Amit Shah to use the helipad at the airport in Malta district, after refusing to allow the BJP president’s helicopter to land there citing safety issues, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Shah, who was recently treated for swine flu, is scheduled to address a public rally with Bharatiya Janata Party workers from north Bengal on Tuesday in Malda.

The district administration of Malda had earlier said the permission to land a helicopter on the ground opposite the Hotel Golden Park, where the aircraft of chief minister Banerjee also lands, will not be possible.

“As per the report of the executive engineer, PWD (civil), Malda Division, up-gradation of work at Malda airport is going on in full swing. A large quantity of fine sand, dust and GSB materials is lying all along the runway and also stacked all around the site,” the letter on January 18 said.

“Moreover, the temporary helipad is not maintained properly due to this ongoing construction work. In this situation, Malda Airport is not suitable for safe landing of helicopters. Hence, granting of permission [for Amit Shah’s chopper] is not possible,” it said.

The BJP’s general secretary of Malda unit had refuted the administration’s claims, saying it was already being used by the state government.

“The Malda airport is now being used by West Bengal government for landing their helicopter service every Wednesday. You’re saying that Malda airport us not suitable for safe landing, then why you are allowing helicopter of West Bengal government?” the BJP leader had asked.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP were already in a war of words over the opposition party’s planned rath yatras in the state.

The Supreme Court allowed the BJP to hold the rallies across the state even as it denied permission to the party to hold rath yatras after the Mamata Banerjee-led government raised objections citing law and order issues.

Shah’s Tuesday rally will be the BJP’s first in this year after it was deferred from January 20 to 22. The BJP president is scheduled to address five rallies in Bengal.

