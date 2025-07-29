'We can sleep…': First reaction of victim’s daughter after three Pahalgam terrorists killed

Family members of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack praised the Indian government and security forces on Tuesday after Union home minister Amit Shah confirmed the deaths of the three terrorists involved, saying “they will now sleep peacefully”. Asavari Jagdale, whose father was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 attack, expressed her gratitude from Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday.(ANI)

Amit Shah said the terrorists were killed in an encounter with Indian forces in Srinagar on Monday.

Asavari Jagdale, whose father was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 attack, expressed her gratitude from Maharashtra's Pune. She told ANI, “I thank the Indian Army and the Indian government. Today, those 26 people will get peace. Today, we will also be able to sleep peacefully, and we hope that such an incident does not happen again, and peace prevails in the country. The government should continue operations like Mahadev so that such incidents do not happen again.”

In another reaction from Pune, Sangita Ganbote, wife of slain victim Kaustubh Ganbote, said, “We had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi that those who did this would be caught and killed. They were killed; it is a good thing. I thank the army.”

Suleiman, mastermind of Pahalgam attack, among 3 terrorists killed

On Monday, a major anti-terror operation unfolded around 11 am when a joint team of the Army, paramilitary forces, and local police detected suspicious movement in the Mulnar area of Harwan. The forces acted promptly and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gunfight, which led to the killing of three heavily armed militants in the dense Lidwas forest near Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah confirmed that the operation eliminated three top Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, including the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack. “Suleiman was the mastermind,” he said, adding that the other two terrorists were identified as Afghan and Jibran.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Shah also responded to Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s query about the origin of the slain terrorists in Operation Sindoor. Shah said that concrete evidence confirmed their Pakistani links.

“Voter ID cards and chocolate wrappers made in Pakistan were recovered from the bodies of the terrorists,” he told the House, asserting that these items clearly pointed to their nationality.