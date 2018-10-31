We have got documents on Alok Verma, says CVC

Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary said on Wednesday that the vigilance body received most of the documents from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to proceed on its inquiry into allegations against Alok Verma.

“We have got most of the files. We are in process of getting some files from the CBI. Nothing much can be said now as the matter is sub-judice,” Chowdary said.

On August 24, CBI special director Rakesh Asthana in a representation to the cabinet secretary gave 10 instances where he alleged that CBI chief Alok Verma interfered in probes carried out by him or indulged in misconduct.

The government divested Verma and Asthana from their responsibilities as director and special director on October 24.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been asked to complete inquiry against Verma by November 12 by the Supreme Court after he moved the top court challenging his temporary removal by the central government.

The top court has asked former Supreme Court judge Justice AK Patnaik to oversee the inquiry conducted by the CVC.

“Justice Patnaik is visiting the CVC headquarters regularly to oversee the inquiry. The documents submitted by the CBI are being scrutinized at the moment,” said an official familiar with the matter.

The official added that all those connected with the probe will be examined during the course of inquiry including Verma and Asthana.

The agency had on October 15 registered an FIR against Asthana for allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹2 crore from Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu to sabotage the probe against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

