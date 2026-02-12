‘We have taken full responsibility’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Janakpuri pit death

The Delhi government has assumed full responsibility for the recent fatality in Janakpuri, where a motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug for civil works, and initiated departmental inquiries into the incident, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during an interview with HT at her office, Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Speaking to HT during an interview on the first year of her administration in the national capital, the CM characterised the period as one where the government was “learning the ropes, repaying old debts and drafting policies”. The coming year, she added, will be focused on developing infrastructure, implementing policy and improving accountability.

It is a tragic accident, she said, when asked about the death of the 25-year-old man on Friday night when his motorcycle crashed into an open pit in West Delhi. The site had been excavated by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for a sewer line.

“Everyone has seen that our government does not shift blame like the previous government did. We have taken full responsibility. An investigation is also underway into the department. Whoever is found guilty will not be spared by our government.”

Over the last 12 months, Gupta noted that the administration discovered challenges as the seasons changed. “Summers came with water shortage, monsoon posed waterlogging risks, and winters brought pollution. At every step, we did whatever we could do best,” she said.

“We are laying pipelines across the city to ensure that every household has a water connection. We ensured that the most persistent waterlogging hotspot at Minto Bridge did not get submerged, and over two lakh metric tonnes of silt were removed from drains.”