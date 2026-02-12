‘We have taken full responsibility’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Janakpuri pit death
The Delhi government has assumed full responsibility for the recent fatality in Janakpuri, where a motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug for civil works, and initiated departmental inquiries into the incident, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.
Speaking to HT during an interview on the first year of her administration in the national capital, the CM characterised the period as one where the government was “learning the ropes, repaying old debts and drafting policies”. The coming year, she added, will be focused on developing infrastructure, implementing policy and improving accountability.
It is a tragic accident, she said, when asked about the death of the 25-year-old man on Friday night when his motorcycle crashed into an open pit in West Delhi. The site had been excavated by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for a sewer line.
“Everyone has seen that our government does not shift blame like the previous government did. We have taken full responsibility. An investigation is also underway into the department. Whoever is found guilty will not be spared by our government.”
Over the last 12 months, Gupta noted that the administration discovered challenges as the seasons changed. “Summers came with water shortage, monsoon posed waterlogging risks, and winters brought pollution. At every step, we did whatever we could do best,” she said.
“We are laying pipelines across the city to ensure that every household has a water connection. We ensured that the most persistent waterlogging hotspot at Minto Bridge did not get submerged, and over two lakh metric tonnes of silt were removed from drains.”
The chief minister attributed the pace of development to a “triple engine government,” citing improved coordination with the Centre on large-scale projects, such as the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River and regional pollution action plans.
Addressing the delayed ₹2,500 monthly Mahila Samman scheme — a key BJP campaign promise —Gupta stated that the government is currently scrutinising beneficiary lists to ensure wider coverage and adequate financial provisioning.
“We realised that most of the welfare schemes are linked to ration cards and the same set of beneficiaries avail all these scheme benefits. We are trying to define the eligibility in a way that the scope is widened,” Gupta said.
The chief minister accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration of leaving a legacy of mismanagement, claiming her government has spent the past year clearing a decade of debt. She cited significant losses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and a backlog of unpaid claims for 186,000 beneficiaries of the former Ladli scheme, which has now been integrated into the ‘Lakhpati Bitiya’ program.
When questioned on the status of investigations into cases filed against the previous AAP administration, Gupta noted the matters are currently before the courts.
“Meanwhile, the second court of the people has already pronounced its verdict and taken power from their hands,” she added.
Gupta confirmed that preparations for the upcoming budget session are nearly complete. She stated that while 2025 focused on policy drafting, the coming year will see the implementation of major infrastructure projects and the anticipated announcement of new Electric Vehicle (EV) and excise policies.