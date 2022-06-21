'No question of a roll back': NSA Ajit Doval on Agnipath scheme amid widespread protests

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that the contentious 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the armed forces - which has been fiercely criticised - will not be rolled back despite widespread opposition. Speaking to news agency ANI, Doval said a change in the armed forces' make-up is necessary if the country wants to prepare for future wars and conflicts.

"The (idea of) war is undergoing a great change. We are going toward contactless wars, and also going towards the war against the invisible enemy. Technology is taking over at a rapid pace. If we have to prepare for tomorrow, then we have to change," Doval told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Doval's comments come amid violent protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme, which marks the first time the government is recruiting to the armed forces since the pandemic began. The new scheme will employ (in the first year) 46,000 young men and women for a four-year tour of duty.

75% of these recruits will be retired after four years and this has prompted furious pushback from armed forces aspirants and opposition parties, who have questioned educational and employment opportunities available to retiring 'Agniveers', as the new recruits will be called.

Doval explained that the 'Agnipath' scheme is part of prime minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'secure and strong' India. "... isn't a standalone scheme in itself. When PM Modi came to power in 2014, one of his priorities was 'how to make India secure and strong'. That required many avenues, many steps," Doval told ANI, adding that these changes included a re-look at manpower.

The government has since explained in detail that there will be several such opportunities for 'Agniveers', with states announcing reservations in police and security forces, as well as and union ministries announcing reservations in their respective employment programmes.

Last week top military officials from all three service branches - Army, Air Force and Navy - held a press briefing to explain the 'Agnipath' scheme and the roles, salaries and futute of 'Agniveers'.

The 'Agnipath' scheme has also been criticised on grounds it will weaken the country's armed forces because of the large numbers of relatively untrained soldiers. NSA Doval responded, "'Agniveers' will never constitute the whole army. Those 'Agniveers' who become regulars eventually will undergo intensive training, acquire experience over a period of time."

Doval also dismissed speculation the 'Agnipath' scheme means the traditional 'regiment' system of the military is being disbanded. "As far as regiments are concerned, two things need to be understood. Nobody is tinkering with the concept of regiments. They will continue... the regimental system has not ended," he said.

