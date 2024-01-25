We have to further pave the way from 'Dev to Desh' and 'Ram to Rashtra': PM Modi in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled multiple development projects in Uttar Pradesh and said that his government was giving top priority to the welfare of farmers and making efforts to link agriculture with technology. HT Image

The Prime Minister referred to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday and said that he had stated that it is time to take the country's prestige to new heights.

"In Ayodhya, I had said in the presence of Ram Lalla that the work of Pran Pratishtha has been completed, now is the time to give new heights to the prestige of the nation. We have to further pave the way from 'Dev to Desh' and from 'Ram to Rashtra'. Our target is to make the country Viksit Bharat by 2047. The creation of a developed India is also not possible without the rapid development of Uttar Pradesh. For many years after independence, development was limited to only a few areas. A large part of the country remained deprived of development. Even in this, Uttar Pradesh, which had the largest population, was not given much attention because for a long time, the governments here behaved like rulers," PM Modi said.

"Today, western UP has received developmental projects worth over ₹19,000 crore. The initiatives will include upgradation of railways, highways, petroleum pipelines, water supply projects, sewage treatment, and medical colleges among others. We have also inaugurated projects related to the cleanliness of rivers Yamuna and Ramganga," he added.

He also recalled the contributions of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, stating that the former state chief minister dedicated his life to both Ram and the nation.

PM Modi said work is on for two big defence corridors in the country and one of them is being built in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, the National Highways are being developed rapidly in India. Many of them are being built here. When Jewar International Airport is ready, this area is going to get new strength.. Due to airports and dedicated freight corridors, the goods manufactured in India and the produce of the farmers will be able to reach foreign markets more easily," PM Modi said.

Speaking of the steps for the welfare of farmers, he said the government has ensured that the money under welfare schemes goes into their account.

He also spoke of 'nano urea', saying it will help farmers reduce input costs of their produce.

(ANI)