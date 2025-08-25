'We have vision and mission to land on moon by 2040': Shubhanshu Shukla

At the felicitation ceremony at his alma mater, City Montessori School in Gomtinagar on Monday, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla gave an inspiring speech to the students. He encouraged students to strive for the vision of landing on the moon by 2040. Dy CM Pathak called it a "big day" for Lucknow as Shubhanshu Shukla returned after NASA's Axiom-4 space mission.(Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)

In his speech, Group Captain said, "... I was very tired this morning. Then I saw you kids on the roads and I was told you were standing there since 7.30 am. I saw you sweating, smiling, and so excited that my tiredness vanished..."

He further said that the only thing required to succeed is "perseverance". "In my overall experience, I think the future is extremely bright. We are at the right time, the right opportunities are existing... In each of the interactions I had with you on the International Space Station (ISS), I never got a question on what it was like on the ISS. I was always asked on how to become an astronaut. That speaks volumes on where your mind is going," Shukla said.

Shukla further urged the student to "aspire". He added, "We have a vision and a mission to land on the moon by 2040..."

Shukla, the second Indian to reach space, received a grand welcome from students during a road show in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday. Students welcomed Group Captain Shukla to his hometown in Lucknow by waving the tricolour. Children showed enthusiasm and cheered for Shukla during the road show.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak received Shubhanshu Shukla at the Lucknow airport. Speaking to reporters, Brajesh Pathak said that the Uttar Pradesh government has organised an event to honour Group Captain Shukla.

"The son of Lucknow and India, Shubhanshu Shukla's arrival is being awaited by the whole of Lucknow. We welcome our beloved as he comes home, and we feel proud of his achievements. Shubhanshu Shukla has shown a way to the world. The UP government has organised a big event to honour him today... He is an inspiration for the youth," he said.

"Today is a big day for Lucknow. The son of Bharat, the son of Lucknow, set foot in Lucknow. Ever since he returned to earth from space, the people of Lucknow were eagerly waiting for his arrival. Today, that moment is finally here. We welcome Shubhanshu Shukla with warmth and love," the Deputy CM told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, his mother stated that the entire family was visiting the airport to receive him, further stating that they were really excited to meet him after a long period of time. "My son is coming home after 1.5 years. I am very happy and excited to meet him after so long. We will welcome him warmly. The entire family is going to the airport to welcome him..." the mother told ANI.

Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in Delhi on August 17.