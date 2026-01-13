‘We have won’: Raghav Chadha after Blinkit, Zepto and others ‘pause’ 10-minute delivery claims

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday welcomed reports that major quick-commerce platforms have paused claims of delivering groceries within 10 minutes, calling it a victory for delivery workers and public safety. AAP MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the decision after Blinkit and Zepto reportedly halted their 10-minute delivery claims. (Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo)

In a post on X, Chadha wrote, “Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won,” after the “10-minute delivery” branding was reportedly halted by platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto.

The statement came as Chadha has been vocal on gig worker issues over the past few months, including raising the matter during Parliament’s winter session. He has also sought to highlight the issue publicly by hosting a delivery worker for lunch and, earlier this week, sharing a video of himself spending a day as a delivery agent with Blinkit.

Also Read | Groceries in 10 minutes no more? Blinkit, others halt quick delivery service claims

Pressure is real, constant, and dangerous Praising the halt, the AAP MP said the move followed timely intervention by the Central government and described it as necessary to reduce pressure on delivery partners.

“I am deeply grateful to the Central Government for its timely, decisive and compassionate intervention in enforcing the removal of the ‘10-minute delivery’ branding from quick-commerce platforms. This is a much needed step because when ‘10 minutes’ is printed on a rider’s tshirt/ jacket/ bag and a timer runs on the customer’s screen, the pressure is real, constant, and dangerous,” he said.

He added that the change would improve safety not just for delivery workers but also for others on the road. “This step will help ensure safety of the delivery riders, and everyone who shares our roads,” Chadha said.

“Over the past months, I have spoken to hundreds of delivery partners. Many are overworked, underpaid and risking their life to fulfil an unrealistic promise,” he said.