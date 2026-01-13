‘We have won’: Raghav Chadha after Blinkit, Zepto and others ‘pause’ 10-minute delivery claims
Raghav Chadha said the move followed timely intervention by the Central government and described it as necessary to reduce pressure on delivery partners.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday welcomed reports that major quick-commerce platforms have paused claims of delivering groceries within 10 minutes, calling it a victory for delivery workers and public safety.
In a post on X, Chadha wrote, “Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won,” after the “10-minute delivery” branding was reportedly halted by platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto.
The statement came as Chadha has been vocal on gig worker issues over the past few months, including raising the matter during Parliament’s winter session. He has also sought to highlight the issue publicly by hosting a delivery worker for lunch and, earlier this week, sharing a video of himself spending a day as a delivery agent with Blinkit.
Pressure is real, constant, and dangerous
Praising the halt, the AAP MP said the move followed timely intervention by the Central government and described it as necessary to reduce pressure on delivery partners.
“I am deeply grateful to the Central Government for its timely, decisive and compassionate intervention in enforcing the removal of the ‘10-minute delivery’ branding from quick-commerce platforms. This is a much needed step because when ‘10 minutes’ is printed on a rider’s tshirt/ jacket/ bag and a timer runs on the customer’s screen, the pressure is real, constant, and dangerous,” he said.
He added that the change would improve safety not just for delivery workers but also for others on the road. “This step will help ensure safety of the delivery riders, and everyone who shares our roads,” Chadha said.
“Over the past months, I have spoken to hundreds of delivery partners. Many are overworked, underpaid and risking their life to fulfil an unrealistic promise,” he said.
Clash with platform founder
During recent delivery worker strikes one new-year's eve, Chadha strongly criticised Zomato and Blinkit founder Deepinder Goyal, who had described striking workers as “miscreants” while arguing that platforms had created jobs at scale.
Responding on X at the time, Chadha wrote, “Delivery partners across India went on strike demanding basic dignity, fair pay, safety, predictable rules and social security. The response from the Platform was to call them ‘miscreants’ and turn a labour demand into a law & order narrative. That is not just insulting, it is dangerous.”
After the strikes, Goyal said on X that Zomato and Blinkit delivered at a record pace on New Year’s Eve, “unaffected by calls for strikes that many of us heard over the past few days.”
“Support from local law enforcement helped keep the small number of miscreants in check,” he wrote, while sharing delivery numbers from the night.