'We may not win 400 seats but...': BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat reacts to Jairam Ramesh's jibe

New Delhi: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat attacked Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday over the latter's jibe at the BJP, saying the Opposition had no issue other than poking holes in NDA's target to win 400 Lok Sabha seats. Former Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat along with his family (ANI file photo)

Trivendra Singh Rawat, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, said that his party may not win 400 seats in the general elections but will come really close to its goal.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"We may not win 400 seats, as we have quoted, but will surely go up to 389, 399 or even 404 seats in the upcoming general elections," he said, per ANI.

Trivendra Singh Rawat said while BJP workers and leaders were actively involved in campaigning, the Opposition appeared to be completely absent.

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi, have set the ambitious target of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Opposition has ridiculed the BJP's 'Ab ki baar 400 paar' claim.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that only Congress won 400-plus seats once in India. He claimed the BJP had been failing to achieve its goals in elections.

Also read: PM Modi's ‘24 mein 400 paar’ call in Madhya Pradesh, 370+ target for BJP

"Ahead of the 2017 Gujarat (assembly) elections, the BJP's slogan was '150 paar' but they only ended up winning 99 seats. Before the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, they raised a cry for going '50 paar' but could only manage 15. In the 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections, their slogan was '65 paar' but they could only manage 25. In the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, they claimed to go '45 paar' but finished at just 8. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, they went into the polls with a slogan of going '118 paar' but could only win 4 seats. It is easy to raise such slogans. However, the reality was a stark contrast," Jairam Ramesh said.

The BJP has set a target of 370 seats for itself and 400-plus seats for the alliance.

In 2019, the BJP won 303 seats whereas the alliance's tally crossed 350.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

The counting will take place on June 4.

With inputs from ANI