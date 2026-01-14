‘We stand with Indian Army’: Rajouri residents after suspected Pakistani drone sightings along LoC

The local residents in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri said that both army and the civilians living near the border are very active after sighting of several drones suspected to be from Pakistan in recent days. Residents of other border areas, including RS Pura, Naushera, and Poonch, also reported drone sightings over the last 2-4 days. (HT File)

Multiple drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were spotted last night along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, local residents said.

LoC residents in Rajouri reported increased Pakistani drone activity, prompting heightened Indian Army vigilance, and said, "We stand with the Indian Army and will support in any way we can."

Anish Kasana, a resident of the Keri sector, "We live along the LoC in the Keri sector. We had heard that Pakistani drone activity along the international border in the Samba, Jammu, and Akhnoor sectors is a common sight. But for the last 2-3 days, we have been seeing Pakistani drone activity in our sector too. Our Army along the border is active, but the civilians living along the border are even more active."

Residents of other border areas, including RS Pura, Naushera, and Poonch, also reported drone sightings over the last 2-4 days.

"Over the last 2-4 days, Pakistani drones were sighted in RS Pura, Naushera, and Poonch... This area lies along the border, and last night, Pakistan sent its drones in this sector... During Operation Sindoor, our army gave them a befitting reply, but even then, they continue to provoke us shamelessly. On behalf of all the people of my area, I want to thank the Indian Army, who are staying alert day and night and keeping a close watch on Pakistan's activities... We stand with the Indian Army and will contribute in whichever way we can," local residents told ANI.

Meanwhile, in Kathua district, a search and combing operation is underway in the Billawar area following reports of a few gunshots being fired on Tuesday.

On Monday, Security has been tightened in the Samba district after a few drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were sighted along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the late hours of Sunday.