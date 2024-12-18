We will take our protests to every village and taluk, says Basavajaya Mrutynjaya

The Panchamasali Lingayat community, a major socio-political force in Karnataka, has been protesting for the inclusion in the 2A reservation category for education and government jobs, moving from the current 3A status. For four years, under the leadership of seer Basavajaya Mrutynjaya of the Kudalasangama Mutt, the community has held numerous rallies. Two massive protests were held during the state legislature sessions in Belagavi — one in 2023 and another during the ongoing session. The seer addressed allegations of political lathi charge, clarified the community’s stance on the reservation demand, and reflected on his role as a religious leader (HT photo)

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has stated in the legislative assembly that your demand is unconstitutional. He has even accused your demands as “blackmailing the government with BJP’s support. What is your view?

As a senior legislator and a second-term chief minister, Siddaramaiah’s remarks are disappointing. It is every citizen’s constitutional right to demand better opportunities for their community. Calling our legitimate demand unconstitutional is baseless.

Our protest is straightforward and peaceful. Leaders from both Congress and BJP support our cause. It is up to Congress leaders, including ministers, to address the chief minister’s baseless blackmail comment.

The BJP’s involvement in your protests has been perceived as an attempt to gain political mileage. How do you respond to this?

No political party, including the BJP, has actively supported our demand. If any party does, we welcome it. Our movement is focused solely on our community’s welfare. While the BJP might attempt to leverage our strength politically, it has done little to address our demands while in power. The Panchamasali community is independent and not tied to any political leader or party.

Backward Classes Awareness Forum has said that your demands for 2A status would affect the backward class quota. What is your opinion on these claims?

The Panchamasali community is among the weakest and requires dedicated reservations for its progress. We are not asking to take away anyone’s share but are seeking a fair allocation for our people to ensure the next generation benefits from education and government opportunities.

At a recent gathering of your community, supporters of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal opposed BJP leader BY Vijayendra, forcing him to leave the stage. Why did you remain silent?

As a religious leader, I do not discriminate among people or take sides. Vijayendra was invited to address the gathering for the community’s cause. The opposition he faced was from a section of the crowd, not the entire movement. Yatnal, on the other hand, has supported our demand from the beginning. Our focus is to unite all voices for our cause. The turnout of nearly 50,000 people at the recent rally underscores the community’s strength.

What are your next steps in pursuing the reservation demand?

Our fight is far from over. The Panchamasali community is fully aware of the importance of this demand. We will intensify our protests, taking them to every village and taluk. We are prepared to block roads and stage demonstrations across the state to draw national attention. We will not rest until our demand is fulfilled.

Given your community’s political influence, do you plan to form a political outfit?

While a united Lingayat community could wield significant political power, we are currently divided across parties. Forming a political outfit based on religion is not only divisive but also harmful to the nation. History has shown that religious-based governance damages economies and societies. Such political experiments are more destructive than weapons.