‘Weak on facts, strong on mudslinging’: JP Nadda handles Rahul Gandhi’s video attack

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:49 IST

JP Nadda, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) president, on Monday once again tackled jabs from Rahul Gandhi on the border row with China by pointing out what he said were the Congress leader’s shortcomings.

The BJP president comments, in a series of tweets, came after Rahul Gandhi issued the second of his series of short videos to share his thoughts on national issues.

The former Congress president said the Chinese are attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as “they understand that for him to survive as a politician, he has to protect the idea of ‘Chhapan Inch’ (56-inch)”.

In the nearly two-and-half-minute video, titled “China’s Strategic Game Plan”, Gandhi talked about how the Chinese have used the border issue to put pressure on PM Modi.

JP Nadda, who has been regularly taking on Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the Centre over the border standoff with China, once again focussed on the Gandhi family without naming it.

“We saw yet another (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’ today.@RahulGandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India,” Nadda said in his first tweet.

China, he said, has made strategic investments in “one dynasty that has given them rich dividends” since the 1950s in an apparent attack on the Congress’ first family.

“Remember 1962, giving away of a UNSC seat, losing lot of land to China in the UPA years, MoU Signed with much fanfare in 2008, funds to RGF and more,” he posted the list.

“In recent years, be it Doklam or the present, @RahulGandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India’s armed forces. Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China? Many leaders in Congress also disapprove of one dynasty’s shenanigans!” he posted.

The senior BJP leader went on to accuse that “one dynasty” has been trying to destroy PM Modi for years.

“Sadly for them, PM Modi’s connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them. Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party,” he said.

The Congress has targeted the Prime Minister since the June 15 clash in the eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Vallery in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed, accusing him of giving away Indian territory to China.

The attack has mostly been led by Rahul Gandhi and the verbal duel has been on since then.