Weather LIVE: Vistara flights to and from Mumbai impacted due to bad weather
Weather LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted significant rainfall and thunderstorms on July 16 in several areas of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Konkan Goa. Due to the intense rain, a red alert has been issued for a few locations. For the remainder of the week, certain areas of Delhi-NCR will also continue to see light rainfall.
According to the IMD, the monsoon is changing direction and coastal regions of Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Konkan Goa should expect more than 20 cm of rain in the next few days.
Maharashtra's Raigad has been placed under a red alert, while Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur are under an orange alert. Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod in Kerala are also under a red alert, while Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are under a yellow alert.
Man, wife killed by lightning in Nagpur
A farmer and his wife lost their lives due to a lightning strike in Nagpur district on Monday, according to a police official. The incident occurred in the afternoon in Mohpa village, located about 40 kilometers from the district headquarters, as reported by the Kalmeshwar police. "During heavy rain, Prabhakar Keshav Revatkar (62) and his wife Hirabai (55) took shelter under a tree near a temple. They were killed on the spot. Their bodies were found by other farmers in the evening. An accidental death case has been registered," the official stated.
Vistara flights to and from Mumbai to be impacted due to bad weather
Vistara said in a post on X, “Flights to and from Mumbai may be impacted due to bad weather. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thanks”
Red alert to continue in coastal and south interior Karnataka
Jagalbet in Coastal Karnataka recorded the highest rainfall in India with 250 mm in the last 24 hours, according to an advisory from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 15. Due to the ongoing heavy rains in many parts of Karnataka, the IMD has maintained its red alert for the south interior and coastal regions for July 16. The heavy rain has caused significant disruptions, particularly in Uttara Kannada and Kodagu on July 15. In Karwar taluk of Uttara Kannada district, the construction of a four-lane national highway and the barricade at Kadamba naval base have led to flooding in the surrounding villages.