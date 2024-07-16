Weather LIVE: Vistara flights to and from Mumbai impacted due to bad weather

Weather LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted significant rainfall and thunderstorms on July 16 in several areas of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Konkan Goa. Due to the intense rain, a red alert has been issued for a few locations. For the remainder of the week, certain areas of Delhi-NCR will also continue to see light rainfall....Read More

According to the IMD, the monsoon is changing direction and coastal regions of Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Konkan Goa should expect more than 20 cm of rain in the next few days.

Maharashtra's Raigad has been placed under a red alert, while Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur are under an orange alert. Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod in Kerala are also under a red alert, while Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are under a yellow alert.