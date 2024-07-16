Rain updates: IMD issues ‘red’ alert for Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa; showers likely in Delhi

Weather updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra, Kerala and Konkan Goa for Tuesday, July 16. The weather agency also issued a red alert in parts of the the states for today due to the heavy rain. It is also predicted that light rain will continue in parts of Delhi-NCR for the rest of the week. The IMD predicted heavy rain across Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala. (PTI)

The weather agency said on Monday monsoon has started to shift downwards now, with more than 20 cm of rainfall expected to lash coastal areas of Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Konkan Goa in the coming days.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satar, and Kolhapur in Maharashtra for Tuesday. In Kerala, the weather agency issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts in Kerala and an orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

In Maharashtra, the Kamwari River in the Bhiwandi area of Thane overflowed due to increased water levels, and water seeped into the homes of those living in coastal areas. Dozens were left displaced from their homes after knee-deep water filled the localities in the Sultania Gali area.

The MeT department also issued a red alert for the south interior and coastal areas in Karnataka for July 16. Many areas in the Araga, Chendia, Iduru and Toduru villages were left completely submerged amid heavy rains on Monday. Trees and electric poles were left uprooted in the Kodagu district due to thunderstorms.

"The monsoon is shifting downward from today. We are issuing a red alert for coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Konkan Goa for the coming days. There may be more than 20 cm of rain there. Delhi-NCR will receive light rain in the coming days. There is no alert for Delhi," IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar told ANI.

It is predicted that light to moderate rains will continue in parts of Delhi NCR for the next six days, according to the weather forecast. The isolated rainfall is likely to cause traffic congestions and inconvenience for commuters.

Many states across India have been experiencing heavy rains for the last several days, causing flooding and the loss of lives and property.

(With inputs from ANI)