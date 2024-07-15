Rain updates: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala; schools shut today; light showers predicted for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department said monsoon has started shifting downwards and is set to coastal Kerala, Karnataka and Konkan Goa this week. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are predicted in these states in the coming days, said the IMD. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai suburbs amid heavy rainfall (HT Photos)

The Goa education department on Sunday declared a holiday for schools up to Class 12 on Monday, July 15, citing heavy rain in the coastal state after IMD issued a red alert in parts of the state. The IMD further issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod in Kerala for Monday, and an orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Schools and colleges across six districts in Kerala will remain closed on July 15 due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

In its weather update, the IMD said parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa will receive over 20 cm of rain in the next few days. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued in four Maharashtra districts - Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri - amid heavy showers.

While a red alert was issued for four districts, the IMD issued a yellow alert in Mumbai and Palghar and an orange alert in Thane, Raigad and Pune. Heavy waterlogging was reported from suburban areas in Mumbai, amid continuous downpour and thunderstorms.

Light rain and moderate speed winds are expected in Delhi NCR in the coming days, said IMD, but no colour coded alert was issued for the national capital.

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls. The rain, however, brought further respite from the July heat. Neighbouring Noida also witnessed rain in the morning. Visuals from central Delhi showed slow-moving traffic due to waterlogged roads.

"The monsoon is shifting downward from today. We are issuing a red alert for coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Konkan Goa for the coming days. There may be more than 20 cm of rain there. Delhi-NCR will receive light rain in the coming days. There is no alert for Delhi," IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI.

As heavy rains continue in Maharashtra, the Kamwari River in the Bhiwandi area of Thane was overflowing on Sunday, causing water to enter the houses of people living near the banks.

(With inputs from agencies)