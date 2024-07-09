Red alert in Pune district; schools to remain closed today

Amid a red alert issued for Pune district by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), collector Suhas Diwase has announced closure of all schools in the Pune district on Tuesday. On Monday, Shivajinagar received 13 mm rainfall till 11pm even as the intensity of the rain increased thereafter. (HT PHOTO)

The announcement comes in the wake of about 300 mm rainfall lashing Mumbai where too administration has announced the closure of schools today.

According to IMD officials, ghat areas of the district are likely to receive severe rainfall and citizens have been advised not to venture into water and waterfall at tourist spots through an advisory has been issued by the state disaster management department.

On Monday, Shivajinagar received 13 mm rainfall till 11pm even as the intensity of the rain increased thereafter.

According to order issued by Diwase, all schools up to Class 12 will not conduct classes even as teachers and non-teaching staff will attend office.

“All schools in the district up to Class 12 will remain closed on Tuesday. However, during this, all principals, teachers, and other staff members are instructed to remain present at the school in office hours and carry out disaster management activities as per local administration orders,” read a release from the collector’s office.

Due to heavy rainfall prediction, citizens in Satara and Pune districts have been alerted by the district administration to remain vigilant.

Messages to stay alert were also sent to mobile phones via alert apps while residents in flood-prone areas are advised to stay indoors unless necessary.

“They should not cross flooded bridges over rivers and canals. Tourists should avoid water bodies, dams, riverbanks, and ghats. Seek shelter under sturdy roofs during lightning. Avoid taking shelter in old, dilapidated buildings during heavy rainfall. Citizens should follow administration instructions to handle emergency situations calmly. For assistance, contact the District Disaster Control Room at 1077,” stated the advisory issued by the state disaster management department.