Mumbai rain: Heavy showers lash parts of Mumbai, IMD predicts more downpour

Mumbai rain updates: Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for the Maharashtra capital, predicting more showers. The rainfall which was expected to be 1000 mm as of Monday morning has been exceeded by 200mm, said India Meteorological Department director Sunil Kamble. The average rainfall recorded in Mumbai from Sunday morning to Monday morning is 115.81 mm reported HT.(PTI Photo)

The IMD on Sunday had predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places till Tuesday. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Tuesday, July 16.

Maximum and minimum temperatures of Mumbai and its neighbourhood have been predicted to be 29 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the IMD press release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra on Monday with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

An orange alert has been issued in Thane for July 16.

The north Konkan division region which consists of Mumbai is predicted to receive widespread rain at most places till July 20, said the IMD. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur in districts of north Konkan on July 18, it added.

Strong winds with speeds ranging from 45 kmph to 55 kmph with gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over most parts of the north Maharashtra coast from July 14 to 17, the IMD said.

On July 18, wind speeds may range from 35 kmph to 45 kmph. The IMD has warned that fishermen shouldn't venture into the sea along the north Maharashtra coast during this period.

The average rainfall recorded in Mumbai from Sunday morning to Monday morning was 115.81 mm. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned the city of high tides, predicting tides of 3.17 meters at 5:22 am and 3.52 meters at 5:14 pm.

(With inputs from news agencies)