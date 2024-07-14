IMD predicts heavy rain in Mumbai, issues ‘yellow alert’ | Updates

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs at a few places on Sunday, with an 'orange alert' issued for Monday. A 'yellow alert' has also been issued, predicting moderate to heavy showers in Mumbai and the suburbs, possibly very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Extremely heavy rains in Mumbai, have lead to waterlogging across the city. (File)(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

There is also a possibility of “extremely heavy rainfall” in some isolated locations of the city. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 45 to 55 kmph occasionally.

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has earlier warned for high tides, predicting tides of 3.17 meters at 5:22 a.m. and 3.52 meters at 5:14 p.m.

The average rainfall recorded from yesterday morning to this morning is 115.81 mm. Mumbai is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall until July 17.

Heavy waterlogging in the city

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on the night between Saturday and Sunday, resulting in severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. The city has been subjected to heavy rains over the past few days.

The intense rain impacted the Andheri Subway and flooded several areas, including those near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The heavy downpour also caused severe traffic jams on the Western Express Highway.

Earlier, Mumbai's civic authorities advised residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary after the IMD issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rain.

“The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement on Saturday.

Rain alert in other parts of Maharashtra

Raigad and Ratnagiri are on 'red alert' with the weather agency predicting extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a 'red alert' for Kolhapur, Satara, and Sindhudurg, forecasting very heavy rainfall in these districts.

According to the IMD, Satara and Kolhapur may experience extremely heavy rainfall in isolated ghat areas and moderate rain in the plains on Sunday. The rest of the state is under a 'yellow alert.'