Wet spell likely over Delhi, NCR Saturday onwards, says IMD

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 13, 2023 04:00 PM IST

After the disturbance passes, dry, colder north-westerly winds from the Himalayas are likely to prevail over northwest India in lower tropospheric levels

New Delhi: An intense western disturbance (WD) is likely to impact the western Himalayan region from October 13 to 17, causing widespread, light to moderate rainfall over Delhi and NCR on October 15 and 16, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Following its passage, minimum temperatures are expected to gradually fall further.

(HT Photo)
Under the influence of the WD, an induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over central Pakistan and neighbourhood during next 24 hours. The system is likely to intensify further with possibility of merger of a fresh WD around October 15, IMD said in a special warning.

“This is first intense WD of this season, which will influence northwest and central India during October 13 night to October 17. The system is likely to receive moisture from Arabian Sea on October 15 and 16. As a result, rainfall intensity & distribution is very likely to increase over northwest India during same period,” IMD added.

After the disturbance passes, dry, colder north-westerly winds from Himalayas are likely to prevail over northwest India in lower tropospheric (lowest part of the atmosphere) levels. As a result, temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-4°C from October 17 over the region, IMD said in its warning on the wet spell over NW India.

“There is likely to be widespread light to moderate rainfall over Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of west MP and Gujarat during next 3-4 days in association with this intense WD. A cyclonic circulation is expected to form over Central Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan and the combination of these two weather systems is likely to cause widespread rainfall over northwest India. There may be hailstorms also over some areas,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

Meawnhile, monsoon has further withdrawn from most parts of Bihar; remaining parts of Jharkhand; some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal; entire Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh; some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh; most parts of Telangana; some parts of North Interior Karnataka on Friday.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

Over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely on October 15; widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely on October 16 also.

Widespread rain is also expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, IMD has warned.

