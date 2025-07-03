Weather today: Rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi; orange alert in Mumbai

Parts of India have been battling monsoon fury, with heavy rains, landslides, cloudbursts and flooding, Among the states facing severe monsoon rains is Himachal Pradesh, where IMD has predicted a possibility of flash floods amid heavy rains and cloudbursts. People going through the rain at Cotton Green in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday.(Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Besides, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra's Konkan region.

The weather department had earlier predicted heavy rain in parts of Himachal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan over the next few days.

Here's a state-wise weather prediction as per IMD:

Himachal Pradesh

An orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas across Himachal Pradesh, is in place from Friday to Sunday. Besides, there is a low to moderate flash-flood warning in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to rain-related incidents rose to 11 on Wednesday with the recovery of six more bodies, while a search for 34 missing people was underway.

The region worst hit by flooding and cloudbursts was Mandi, and overall the hill state saw 1 cloudburst incidents, four flash floods and a major landslide, according to news agency PTI.

In Mandi alone, around 151 roads were blocked for vehicular movement, and 148 houses, 104 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles and 14 bridges were damaged.

Delhi

While there is no warning for heavy rain in Delhi for Thursday, the weather department has predicted moderate rain along with thunderstorm.

The minimum temperature stood at 27.7 degrees Celsius this morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 70, in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

Monsoon arrival was declared in the city on June 29, nine days ahead of its normal date of July 8.

Maharashtra

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall, with the Konkan region being most affected. An orange alert is in place for the Konkan region for today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The coastal Konkan region comprises Palghar, Thane, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Besides, a red alert for rain was also issued in the 'ghat' (mountainous passes) areas in Pune district, but it was only in place till 8:30 am on Thursday.

Odisha

A cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand and other areas had led to heavy rainfall and a rise in water levels in several rivers in Odisha. The state is expected to witness heavy rain till July 7, as per the IMD.

At least two persons died in flood in Odisha's Balasore district, and around 60 villages have been affected by flood-related incidents in Odisha.

Until Tuesday, the number of affected villages in Balasore was 100. Several roads and fields and have been inundated in the villages, hampering daily life.

Uttarakhand

Stones and debris has been falling off mountains in the Munkatia Sliding Zone under the Sonprayag area in Uttarakhand. This has significantly impacted the Kedarnath Dham Yatra devotees, and their journey has temporarily been paused.

The annual Char Dham Yatra, which includes pilgrimages to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, is one of the most significant religious journeys in Hinduism.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)