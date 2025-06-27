5 dead as rain, cloudbursts, flash floods batter Himachal; orange alert issued

Heavy rain, flash floods and cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh including Kullu and Kangra districts, with at least five people dead, and five others missing. People look at a partially caved in portion of a road, following rainfall at Manali, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.(PTI)

More rain expected in the hill state and an orange alert has been issued for Sunday, June 29, with potential flash floods and landslides expected in Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, and Mandi districts.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu said that cloudbursts have taken place at three locations and flash floods at nine locations in the state.

According to police, 250 people have been rescued so far, and of the five who died, four have been identified. "One survivor has been rescued from the forest... The survivor said that when the flash flood occurred, he and some of his companions ran into the forest... According to him, eight of his companions were swept away in the water flow," the Kangra SP told news agency ANI.

Tourism may also take a hit in Himachal Pradesh as flash floods have damaged some roads in villages and in popular destinations like Manali. While the Chief Minister has welcomed tourists during monsoons, he has also advised them against going near rivers and nallahs.

A cloudburst, followed by an increase in the river's flow, was reported on Wednesday near the Jiwa Trench Weir in Majhan Nallah. In Kullu, two people are missing, while in Kangra, three people were confirmed dead and five others remain untraceable.

According to news agency PTI, all those affected by flashfloods are labourers at a power project in Manuni, near Dharamshala.

"Only the NDRF and SDRF teams are able to reach the site. So far, six people have been reported missing. One body has been recovered in a joint NDRF-SDRF operation," NDRF Commandant Baljinder Singh told news agency ANI.

While about 15 houses were damaged and several village roads have suffered extensive destruction due to flash floods, a private power project and NHPC's facility was also impacted.

Visuals from parts of Himachal Pradesh showed an alarming increase in water levels of rivers and streams. A video shared by news agency PTI showed a vehicle being washed away.

Authorities have warned of a threat to life and property due to the flash floods, and people have been advised against unnecessary travel during rain, especially near hillsides and rivers. They have also been asked to track weather updates closely on India Meteorological Department.

The weather body has predicted heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh till July 1.

(With agency inputs)