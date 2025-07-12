Weather today: Yellow alert for rain in Delhi, Gurugram today

A heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is expected today. Besides, some isolated places in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh can also witness heavy rainfall. Amid the ongoing monsoon disaster, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Solan and Sirmaur.(PTI)

As monsoon is spreading in India its axis has shifted southwards and is currently passing over Bikaner. Due to this, the chances of rain are lower in Chandigarh and surrounding areas. However, light showers may still occur owing to the high humidity levels, according to IMD.

Yellow alert in Delhi for light rain

In Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued for today for entire national capital including north, south and central parts of the city. The weather today will be generally cloudy with very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to remain between 24-36 degree celsius. On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal for this time of the year, reported PTI.

Yellow alert in Gurugram and Faridabad

According to the regional Met Centre, Chandigarh, a yellow alert has been issued in Gurugram, Faridabad and Mahendragarh for moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning. In past few days, Gurgaon received heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in many parts of the city. IMD has predicted light rainfall in isolated places of Ambala, Palwal, Mewat, Jhajhar and Rewari.

Heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal

Amid the ongoing monsoon disaster, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Solan and Sirmaur. There was no warning for other areas of the state. Cloudbursts, landslides, floods and other rain related incidents in the state has led to the death of at least 91 people, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), reported ANI. For the next few days, yellow alerts will be observed in some places including Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla on July 13 and 14.

Also read: IMD sounds alert for heavy rain in three Himachal districts on July 12

Orange alert in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued for multiple areas predicting very heavy rainfall today, including in Katni, Mandla, Seoni, Chhindwara, Raisen and Damoh. For other areas of the state, a yellow alert has been issued including in Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Sidhi and Rewa. According to the weekly forecast, in Madhya Pradesh rainfall is expected to be above normal till 18 July.